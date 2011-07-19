Plymouth boss Peter Reid hopes for a 'fresh start'

Plymouth Argyle boss Peter Reid is looking forward to making a fresh start with his new-look squad in League Two.

The Pilgrims, who are still in administration, have a number of players on trial and released 13 players at the end of last season.

"Hopefully soon we'll have a fresh start and that's the most important thing," Reid told BBC South West.

Argyle are the subject of a takeover bid by acting chairman Peter Ridsdale as they aim to exit administration.

"It's difficult," Reid said. "I think everyone knows the situation the football club's in.

"We've got some young players in and we've got a bit more pace in the squad.

"Pre-season's gone well and there's a bit of a decent atmosphrere around the place."

And Reid says the club going into administration was something he had never experienced before.

"It's been interesting, I've got to say," he added.

"It's been taxing, interesting, and to manage when a club goes into administration, I've done lots of things in football but this is certainly an eye-opener.

"In a perverse sort of way, I can't say I've enjoyed it, but it's been an experience."