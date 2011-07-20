Aberdeen lose Darren Mackie match against Villarreal

Darren Mackie broke into the Aberdeen team in 1999

A testimonial match for long-serving Aberdeen striker Darren Mackie was attended by almost 10,000 fans.

The Dons lost the match against Spanish side Villarreal 1-0 at Pittodrie on Tuesday evening.

Villarreal won thanks to a second half goal from Guiseppe Rossi. Mackie said he was delighted with the response to the testimonial from the Dons support.

Mackie, 29, broke into the team in 1999, and is the current squad's longest serving player.