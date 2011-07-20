Bristol Rovers complete deal for Michael Boateng

Bristol Rovers have handed a one-year deal to trialist Michael Boateng.

The defender, who started as a youth player at Crystal Palace, spent last season with Ryman Premier League side Carshalton Athletic.

"They have taught me a lot in the weeks I've been here and I want to keep learning," the 19-year-old told the club website.

"My hopes are to work hard and into the team and hopefully be involved as much as possible."

Boateng becomes Rovers' 15th signing of the summer and boss Paul Buckle says he is delighted with how his new-look side have gelled during pre-season.

Speaking after their 2-0 win over Burnley, Buckle told BBC Radio Bristol: "I thought we more than matched them tonight and ran out worthy winners.

"I thought both sets of players we put on did unbelievably well - I've noticed the changes.

"A week ago I thought I had 20 players who are capable of League Two and they showed tonight that they are."