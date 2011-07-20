Survival is the aim for Newcastle United - Shola Ameobi

Ameobi has scored 70 goals in 303 appearances for the Magpies

Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi has said that his side's main target for this season is Premier League survival.

Newcastle finished 12th in the last campaign, their first back in the top flight following their relegation to the Championship in the 2008/09 season.

Ameobi said: "We know it's always more difficult the second season after you've been promoted.

"I think first and foremost we have to stay in the league."

Despite a mid-table finish last time around, Ameobi believes it will take some time before Newcastle will be able to challenge for a spot higher up the league.

The 29-year-old added: "I think it's good to build a base before you push on and hopefully we can do that with a good finish mid-table next season."

So far this summer Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has made four new additions to his squad - striker Demba Ba , and midfielders Mehdi Abeid, Sylvain Marveaux and Yohan Cabaye.

Ameobi said that fans may have to wait to see their impact on the side: "I think we have to be patient as a team.

"We have a few new players as well which will make it difficult because they're not integrated into the way we play and the manager has a new style of play that he wants to incorporate into the team, so it will take time and there'll be some highs, some lows."

Following the sale of Andy Carroll to Liverpool in January, boss Pardew has confirmed that he is looking to sign another new striker, in addition to Ba.

But Ameobi is not worried about any extra competition: "As a striker, if you've got five other strikers competing for two positions, it puts you on your toes and you have to make sure you perform to stay there.

"Hopefully we'll get a few more players in and hopefully build the confidence and quality of the squad."