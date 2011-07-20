AFC Telford United sign ex-Wolves man Nathan Rooney

From the section

Rooney spent time with Shrewsbury on trial last season

Blue Square Bet Premier newcomers AFC Telford United have signed former Wolves reserve team captain Nathan Rooney on a one-year deal.

Rooney will play for his hometown club after having a recent trial with League Two side Burton Albion.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined Wolves when he was eight years old and enjoyed international call-ups to the Republic of Ireland under-19 squad.

But Wolves boss Mick McCarthy released Rooney at the end of the season.

Telford boss Andy Sinton has also completed the signings of defender Dwayne Samuels and Dan Preston.

Winger Jordan Johnson has also agreed to join the club following a successful season with Newcastle Town, where he scored 40 goals in 50 games.