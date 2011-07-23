Airdrie United 0-5 Livingston

From the section

Livingston scored five second-half goals to crush Airdrie in the Ramsdens Cup first round.

David Sinclair converted Bobby Barr's cross from six yards in 50 minutes then five minutes later Iain Russell fired Craig Barr's cross into the net.

Russell volleyed an unstoppable shot into the top corner after good work from Bobby Barr, who himself scored from long range in 82 minutes.

He added a second in injury time, slotting home from 12 yards.

Airdrie Utd: McKane, Bain, Lovering, Stallard, Malone, Devlin, Woodburn (Keast 72), Blockley, Holmes (Morton 79), Donnelly, Boyle (Sally 59). Subs Not Used: Duncan, Hill.

Booked: Malone.

Livingston: Jamieson, Brown, Talbot, Watson, Craig Barr (Travis 85), Sinclair (Ross Docherty 85), Fox, Keaghan Jacobs, Deuchar (McNulty 78), Russell, Bobby Barr. Subs Not Used: Murphy,Kyle Jacobs.

Booked: Craig Barr,Talbot.

Goals: Sinclair 50,Russell 55,67,Bobby Barr 82,90.

Attendance: 719

Referee: Charlie Richmond