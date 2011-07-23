Brechin City 1-2 Falkirk

Darren Dods' debut goal proved to be the winner as Falkirk knocked hosts Brechin out of the Ramsdens Cup.

Rhys Bennett latched on to Dods' headed knock-down to fire the Bairns ahead on 26 minutes.

And Dods showed his aerial prowess again when be nodded Mark Millar's free-kick into the back of the net seven mintues later.

David McKenna finished well on 40 minutes to reduce Brechin's deficit but they could not find a leveller.

Brechin: Scott, McLean, McLauchlan, Buist, Dunlop, Fusco, Brady (McClune 77), McKenna, Carcary, McManus (Lister 64), Weir (King 64). Subs Not Used: Potter.

Booked: McLauchlan, Carcary.

Goals: McKenna 40.

Falkirk: McGovern, Duffie, Dods, Bennett, Scobbie, Kingsley, Alston (Sibbald 85),Mark Millar, Murdoch, Higginbotham, El Alagui. Subs Not Used: Bowman, Dale Fulton, Wallace, Graham.

Booked: El Alagui, Duffie, Higginbotham, Sibbald.

Goals: Bennett 26, Dods 33.

Att: 596

Ref: George Salmond