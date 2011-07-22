Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini says Carlos Tevez is still one of his players, but the club would be willing to sell him as they "respect" his decision to spend more time with his family.

Tevez's move to Corinthians recently fell through after the Brazilian club pulled out due to financial issues.

Mancini also says he hopes his side can rival Manchester United in the future, after David Beckham said City would never match his former club.