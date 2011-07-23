West Ham sign Bolton midfielder Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor joins a trio of former Bolton men now at Upton Park in Kevin Nolan, Abdoulaye Faye and manager Sam Allardyce

West Ham United have signed midfielder Matt Taylor from Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old passed a medical on Friday, and becomes Hammers boss Sam Allardyce's third summer signing after Abdoulaye Faye and Kevin Nolan.

"It is a new challenge for me and obviously I want to be part of something special," Taylor told the club's website.

"It is a huge football club and I want to play my part if I can."

Taylor will join up with his team-mates on Monday, and says he is looking forward to working under Allardyce for the first time.

"I have had good conversations with the gaffer, he is such a positive person," Taylor added.

"I think you can see already the aura around the place and the quality of players he has brought in to add to the players already here.

"From a totally impartial point of view, I couldn't see anything other than that I was coming to a great football club and wanted to be part of it."

Although dropping a level to join the east Londoners, Taylor insists that his stay in the Championship will most certainly be brief.

This was a very good deal for the football club and also for Matty himself Owen Coyle Manager, Bolton Wanderers

"There were never any second thoughts about coming here," he said. "It is a big challenge for me which I am looking forward to, to be part of helping the team get back up to the Premier League and do that as soon as possible.

"I see this as a very positive move for me. I don't expect to be playing Championship football for more than one season if I am being totally honest.

"I just want to get stuck in and start playing. I think it is going to be a great season."

Taylor, who began his professional career at Luton Town, netted 23 goals over four seasons for Wanderers, notching up over 139 appearances after being signed from Portsmouth in 2008.

Bolton manager Owen Coyle had high-praise for his departing left-sided winger.

"Matty is a good lad and he gave 100% for me during his time with us," he told the club's official website.

"But this was a very good deal for the football club and also for Matty himself.

"We wish him every success at West Ham United."