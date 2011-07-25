Cheltenham Town sign former QPR winger Bagasan Graham

Cheltenham Town have signed winger Bagasan Graham on a one-year contract.

Graham, 18, was released by Premier League new boys QPR in the summer but has impressed during a pre-season trial with the Robins.

He told the club website: "This is a great opportunity and I'm determined to take it. I've done okay in the friendly games but there is more to come."

Defender Harry Hooman, 20, is also poised to sign a one-year deal following a successful trial spell.