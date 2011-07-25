St Johnstone seal deal for striker Francisco Sandaza

Sandaza was with Brighton as they won promotion to the Championship

St Johnstone have signed former Dundee United striker Francisco Sandaza.

The former Dundee United forward has signed a one-year deal after leaving English Championship outfit Brighton.

Sandaza joined the Seagulls in September 2010 on a free transfer and helped them win promotion last term.

The 26-year-old striker, who started his career with Toledo, scored 11 goals in 38 league appearances for Dundee United after joining the SPL club in 2008 from Valencia.

Brighton released Sandaza, who made only four starts and 15 appearances from the bench, when his 12-month contract expired.

Now Saints have brought him in to bolster their attacking options.