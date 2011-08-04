League One 2011-12 club-by-club

Gus Poyet led Brighton and Hove Albion to the League One trophy with 95 points last season

BBC Sport's club-by-club guide to the 2011-12 League One season:

BOURNEMOUTH

Ings scored his first professional goal in February against Swindon

Manager: Lee Bradbury

Last season: 6th (losing play-off semi-finalists)

Strengths: A young squad have continually surpassed expectations in the last two years, despite the departure of three key players and former boss Eddie Howe during 2010/11.

Weaknesses: Since that play-off defeat, Bradbury's squad has been ravaged by more player sales, notably skipper Jason Pearce, who had been a rock in defence. Can they keep losing players and still contend?

Key man: Young striker Danny Ings has been linked with a move to the Premier League but his goals will be crucial if the Cherries are to continue to hold their own in League One. He will benefit if fellow strikers Steve Lovell and Michael Symes can put their injury problems behind them.

BRENTFORD

Rosler managed three Norwegian clubs prior to taking the Bees post

Manager: Uwe Rosler

Last season: 11th

Strengths: A promise from the new boss to play attractive football in their quest for promotion. Former Man City star Rosler will have to combine craft with brawn to get the right balance in a tricky division.

Weaknesses: 'Attractive football' can be identified as a weakness against teams who will pursue a more direct brand of football.

Key man: Niall McGinn, on-loan from Celtic, has looked sharp in pre-season and has a bright future.

BURY

Lowe admitted on Twitter that he was tempted to leave Gigg Lane

Manager: Richie Barker

Last season: 2nd (in League Two)

Strengths: A fluent counter-attacking philosophy saw the Shakers finish with one of the best away records in the Football League last season - expect a similar 4-4-2 formation and fast attacks down the flanks.

Weaknesses: Bury have lost several of last year's promotion winning team - how new recruits Mark Hughes and Mark Cullen replace last season's loanees Tom Lees and Nicky Ajose could be crucial.

Key man: After a summer of rumours about whether he would leave Gigg Lane, Ryan Lowe will be looking to continue on from the 28 goals that helped secure promotion.The prolific striker will be vital if Bury are to adjust to life in League One.

CARLISLE

Abbott's club will hope to continue their trophy success into the league

Manager: Greg Abbott

Last season: 12th and Johnstone's Paint Trophy winners

Strengths: Abbott has depth and quality in defence and midfield, and has added experience to the squad in Andy Welsh and Jon-Paul McGovern this summer.

Weaknesses: The Cumbrians lack a proven 20-goal a season striker among their quartet of forwards.

Key man: McGovern's displays in preseason has suggested he could be a potent threat from midfield for United.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Powell had two spells as a Charlton player before returning as manager

Manager: Chris Powell

Last season: 13th

Strengths: A number of signings made in the close season point to a genuine assault at promotion.

Weaknesses: Blueprint will be to climb out of the division and the pressure that brings could affect the players, in what is a much changed squad in what will be Chris Powell's first full season in charge. Will the players gel?

Key man: Johnnie Jackson, the former Spurs man will be one of the leaders and also weighs in with crucial goals for a defender/winger. Powell will rely on his experience and quality.

CHESTERFIELD

Chesterfield were promoted in Sheridan's second season in charge

Manager: John Sheridan

Last season: 1st (in League Two)

Strengths: Continuity should be the key for Sheridan and his title-winning side. Derek Niven and Jack Lester have plenty of experience of League One and in the B2net Stadium, they have one of the most impressive grounds in the division.

Weaknesses: Supporters are concerned the departure of 23-goal striker Craig Davies to Barnsley could leave them short up front.

Key man: Former Manchester United youngster Danny Whitaker scored 15 goals, including a hat-trick, from midfield last season and is the team's regular penalty taker.

COLCHESTER UNITED

Gillespie has only started 27 league games in three years at Colchester

Manager: John Ward

Last season: 10th

Strengths: After a poor first season at The Community Stadium, home form has been key to Colchester fighting at the right end of the table and they were in the top 10 of the whole League last season for points won at home. Defensively and in midfield they look strong with a good backbone to the team. That includes a return for club legend Karl Duguid, who has signed from Plymouth.

Weaknesses: Last season's leading scorer David Mooney did not register a league goal away from home until their final road trip and goals could be the problem this time around. Mooney has joined Leyton Orient so, unless there is a signing soon, the U's will be looking to a revitalised Steven Gillespie to spearhead their attack.

Key man: Steven Gillespie. Colchester's record signing has been dogged by injury since joining for more than £400,000 three years ago. But nine goals towards the end of last season showed the fans what a fit Steven Gillespie is capable of. If he can stay on the pitch, 20 goals seem guaranteed with Colchester looking to have enough options to supply the chances.

EXETER CITY

Nardiello's 10 league goals last term is his highest ever

Manager: Paul Tisdale

Last season: 8th

Strengths: Paul Tisdale's side play attractive passing football and are capable of beating any team on their day.

Weaknesses: With the departure of midfield talisman Ryan Harley, many at St James Park are asking who will provide the creativity in midfield.

Key man: Daniel Nardiello. The former Manchester United youngster needs to prove that he can step up and take on the goalscoring mantle after Jamie Cureton's departure.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED

Can the fans prove to be an integral part of Hartlepool United's season?

Manager: Mick Wadsworth

Last season: 16th

Strengths: Pools have sold nearly 6,000 season tickets through a special offer so their fans will be their 12th man at Victoria Park.

Weaknesses: League One is more competitive than ever. Pools continue to punch above their weight but their lack of financial firepower might make that increasingly difficult.

Key man: If Nolberto Solano can keep going for the whole season his trickery and undoubted skill will be priceless for Pools.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Rhodes has scored 35 goals in 84 league appearances for Huddersfield

Manager: Lee Clark

Last season: 3rd (lost in play-off final)

Strengths: Huddersfield have learnt the art of consistency, as proven by their 27 game unbeaten run in the league last season. They will need a repeat if they are to achieve their ambitious aims of winning League One and earning over 100 points in the process.

Weaknesses: Town's failure to finish in the automatic promotion places, and subsequent play-off final defeat, was down to their poor record against their promotion rivals. They must work out how to consistently beat the top teams in League One.

Key man: Jordan Rhodes. Top scorer for the past two seasons and banged in 16 last term, despite starting the majority of games in the second half of the season on the bench. Fans believe he would score even more if allowed to start more matches.

LEYTON ORIENT

Orient will hope to build on the team spirit built during their FA Cup run

Manager: Russell Slade

Last season: 7th

Strengths: Consistency - the O's went on a 14-match unbeaten run last season. There is also great team spirit and belief after they reached the fifth round replay of the FA Cup where they were knocked out by Arsenal.

Weaknesses: Off the field there are concerns over the future of the club if West Ham move into the Olympic Stadium.

Key man: Goalkeeper Jamie Jones, who Russell Slade says is of Premier League standard.

MILTON KEYNES DONS

Baldock's 14 goals last term attracted the attention of Peterborough

Manager: Karl Robinson

Last season: 5th (beaten in play-off semi-finals)

Strengths: Bright, enthusiastic young manager with a burning desire, backed by a vastly experienced number two in John Gorman. They are also seeing players from Milton Keynes emerge in the first-team squad.

Weaknesses: The lack of a 20-goal striker to keep them in the automatic promotion places. Will there be a hangover from the play-off defeat by rivals Peterborough?

Key man: Sam Baldock snubbed a move to Peterborough to try and reach the Championship with the Dons. He needs to stay clear of injury, and aim towards a 20-goal target to show that faith was justified.

NOTTS COUNTY

Hughes scored 16 goals last season - 17 fewer than his 2009/10 total

Manager: Martin Allen

Last season: 19th

Strengths: Martin Allen's enthusiasm and honesty has brought the club together.

Weaknesses: Lack of goals in the side would appear to be the problem, hence the attempted signing of Paul Benson from Charlton.

Key man: Lee Hughes. Can he re-discover the goal touch of two seasons ago, when he fired the Magpies into the division?

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Paul Dickov's team won 13 games in his first season in charge

Manager: Paul Dickov

Last season: 17th

Strengths: On the flanks Chris Taylor and Felipe Morais cause full-backs all sorts of problems and weigh in with their fair share of goals and assists.

Weaknesses: Goal-shy strikers sucked the Latics into a relegation fight in the second half of last season. Only midfielder Chris Taylor got into double figures in the league and Dickov will be demanding more from his front men.

Key man: Jean-Yves Mvoto joined on a permenant deal after a hugely impressive loan spell last season - the centre-back will form the core of the Latics defence.

PRESTON NORTH END

Phil Brown will look to his promotion experience with Hull to inspire Preston

Manager: Phil Brown

Last season: 22nd (in the Championship)

Strengths: The management team of Phil Brown and Brian Horton will be looking to galvanise an immediate return to the second tier. There is good experience down the spine of the team with Clarke Carlisle, Barry Nicholson, Ian Ashbee, Iain Hume and Neil Mellor.

Weaknesses: A lack of finance and a lack of bodies. Preston have let a lot of players leave and have been unable to replace them with the constraints that the manager has to work to.

Key man: Iain Hume was Preston's best player by a mile last season and his goals could be the difference between a promotion challenge and a mediocre season.

ROCHDALE

Jones' 19 goals last season was the most prolific season of his career

Manager: Steve Eyre

Last season: 9th

Strengths: Rochdale's exciting attacking football in recent seasons is built on a platform of a strong midfield - with captain Gary Jones and Jason Kennedy disrupting the opposition, winning the ball and getting it forward.

Weaknesses: The departure of management duo Keith Hill and Dave Flitcroft, who led Dale to only the second promotion in their 114-year history, leaves a huge gap to fill - how new boss Steve Eyre manages the resources is the key to the club's future.

Key man: Evergreen midfielder Gary Jones scored 19 goals last year, and the 34-year-old club captain is at the centre of how Rochdale play.

SCUNTHORPE UNITED

Knill led Bury to the brink of promotion last season before joining the Iron

Manager: Alan Knill

Last season: 24th (in the Championship, relegated)

Strengths: The summer recruitment of former Accrington midfielder Jimmy Ryan. His addition has provided fans with their only real cause for celebration during a poor pre-season.

Weaknesses: The worrying lack of a proven, out-and-out goalscorer.

Key man: Michael O'Connor. The subject of an unsuccessful approach from Peterborough United this summer, O'Connor's on the ball ability brings drive to the team.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Slew starred in the Blades' run to the FA Youth Cup final last season

Manager: Danny Wilson

Last season: 23rd (in the Championship, relegated)

Strengths: Have a crop of promising young players in the likes of Harry McGuire and England Under-19 striker Jordan Slew.

Weaknesses: Reduced budget for players following relegation and still without influencial captain Chris Morgan for the start of the season.

Key man: Jordan Slew. Big things are expected of the home-grown striker who turned down a move to Fulham to sign a new contract with the Blades.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Sheffield Wednesday lost 10 of Megson's 21 league games in charge

Manager: Gary Megson

Last season: 15th

Strengths: Gary Megson has made several additions since his appointment that suggest he is building a side that will be difficult to beat. Last season's impressive loan duo of Rob Jones and Danny Batth return at centre-half and with the combative David Prutton and Jose Semedo in midfield the Owls look to have a strong spine to work around.

Weaknesses: It is difficult to see where the goals are going to come from with Gary Madine and Clinton Morrison the only recognised forwards on the books. Twenty-goal loanee from last season Neil Mellor is back at Preston and without the attacking instincts and goals of Tommy Miller in midfield Wednesday appear to lack teeth in the final third.

Key man: Jermaine Johnson. The winger has pace to burn and can be a game changer running at defences but the erratic nature of his form is often a concern. If Megson can drill some consistency into the Jamaican then he has the ability to be a stand out performer in the division.

STEVENAGE

Stevenage had finished seventh in the Conference when Westley arrived

Manager: Graham Westley

Last season: 7th in League Two (promoted via play-offs)

Strengths: Being the underdog again. Five years ago, Sheffield United were starting a Premier League season, with Stevenage in the Conference.

Weaknesses: After two successive promotions will this be a step too far?

Key man: Skipper Mark Roberts leads by example from the centre of defence, but will need to improve once again to cope with the strikers who will be lining up for some of the League One 'big guns.'

TRANMERE ROVERS

Parry took over at Tranmere in October 2009

Manager: Les Parry

Last season: 18th

Strengths: Rovers will have a solid look defensively with a new goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams, an established central defensive pairing of Ian Goodison and Mark McChrystal and captain John Welsh patrolling central midfield.

Weaknesses: Goals were a problem last season with an over reliance on Enoch Showunmi - much of the burden will fall on him again.

Key man: Andy Robinson's decision to commit to the club will provide a welcome creative influence. His high quality delivery from corners and free kicks and eye for a goal could turn Rovers into top-half contenders.

WALSALL

Walsall were eight points off safety when Smith took over in January

Manager: Dean Smith

Last season: 20th

Strengths: The team spirit fostered by rookie boss Smith kept Walsall up last season and they will need to draw on that again if they are to avoid another relegation battle.

Weaknesses: The Saddlers struggled for goals last season and that will not be helped by the departure of top-scorer Julian Gray.

Key man: If goals are hard to come by, keeping them out will be even more crucial. Defender and skipper Andy Butler, their player of the season for 2010-11, will need to be on form again.

WYCOMBE

Nikki Bull kept 17 clean sheets in the league in Wycombe's promotion year

Manager: Gary Waddock

Last season: 3rd (in League Two)

Strengths: A good team, rather than outstanding individuals, and Gary Waddock has added some fresh faces to last season's successful mix.

Weaknesses: Off-the-field distractions after plans for a new stadium were thrown out by the local council.

Key man: Goalkeeper Nikki Bull was the clear winner of Player of the Season last term, even in a promotion year. He will need to be at his best again.

YEOVIL TOWN

Huntington made 10 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle

Manager: Terry Skiverton

Last season: 14th

Strengths: Paul Huntington and Max Ehmer forged the kind of central defensive partnership every manager dreams of in the second half of last season, and with Ehmer returning on loan they look strong there again.

Weaknesses: Many of Yeovil's top performers left the club on free transfers over the summer, and while the new recruits look promising, they will need to hit the ground running.

Key man: Paul Huntington. Having fallen down the footballing pyramid from his precocious beginnings at Newcastle, the centre-back proved an inspired signing last season.