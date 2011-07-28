Gavin Strachan given Peterborough United youth role

From the section

Strachan played 24 times for Posh between 2007 and 2008

Peterborough United have named their former midfielder Gavin Strachan as under-18s manager.

The 32-year-old had most recently featured for non-league St Neots.

The ex-Coventry, Hartlepool and Notts County player's appointment has triggered a reshuffle in Posh's youth coaching set-up.

Head of youth Dave Robertson takes over the under-21s and reserve side, while Kieran Scarff becomes his deputy and will head up the 13 to 16 age group.