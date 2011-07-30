Goal rush as Wydad, Enyimba triumph

Al Hilal supporters celebrate their victroy over Raja Casablanca

Goals flowed in the African Champions League on Saturday with Wydad Casablanca of Morocco scoring four and Enyimba of Nigeria three as they collected maximum points.

Wydad thumped Algerian's Mouloudia Alger 4-0 to go top of Group B while Tunisia's Esperance defeated Egypt's Al Ahly 1-0.

Enyimba, meanwhile, replaced Al Hilal of Sudan on the Group A summit with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon.

Al Hilal edged Raja Casablanca of Morocco 1-0 on Friday.

Wydad were eliminated in the last qualifying round by defending champions TP Mazembe only to be reinstated when the DR Congo outfit were kicked out for using an ineligible player.

Group A table Enyimba 4pts

Al Hillal 4pts

Coton Sport 1pt

Raja Casablanca 1pt

Making the most of a second chance, the Moroccans shared six goals with Ahly in Cairo two weeks ago and had Mouloudia on the rack from the opening minute when Fabrice Ondama scored.

Ahmed Ajeddou fired a 30th-minute penalty past goalkeeper Sofiane Azzedine for his first goal of the competition and second-half strikes from Ayoub al-Khaliqi and Pascal Angan completed the rout.

Six-time champions Al Ahly's unimpressive showing in this year's competition continued when they were beaten in the game in Tunis.

A first-half strike by Esperance striker Joseph N'Djeng sealed the victory for the profligate home side who had only 5,000 supporters at the stadium because of security concerns.

The Tunisians could have doubled their lead in the 70th minute but striker Oussama Darragi fluffed a penalty.

Victory leaves Esperance leaves second in Group B on four points, behind Wydad on goal-difference.

Ahly are third on one point while MC Alger are bottom of the table also on one point.

Enyimba's win puts them back in contention for a place in the semi-finals having drawn their opening group match against Hilal.

Uche Kalu opened the scoring and snatched the winner as 2003 and 2004 title holders Enyimba moved to the top of the Group A table.

Kalu struck on 10 minutes and Chidozie Johnson made it 2-0 before half-time only for 2008 runners-up Coton Sport to storm back via goals from Congo-born Mfoutou Madila and Nigerien Idrissa Seidou.

Group B table Wydad 4pts

Esperance 4pts

Al Ahly 1pt

MC Alger 1pt

But Kalu struck again six minutes from full-time to leave Enyimba level with Hilal on four points and plus-one goal difference.

But the club from south-east Nigerian city Aba top the table because they have scored more.

Al Hilal also showed their determination to reach the last four with Friday's victory over Raja in Omdurman.

Zimbabwe striker Edward Sadomba converted a second-half penalty to seal the victory for the home side.

The 66th-minute goal makes Sadomba the leading scorer in this year's competition so far with six goals.

He has one more than Mouhssine Iajour of Wydad Casablanca and Alfred Luputa of already-eliminated Zambian outfit Zesco United.