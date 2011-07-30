Hibs' Colin Calderwood at ease with job links

Colin Calderwood says he does not feel any need to dismiss speculation linking him with assistant jobs at Birmingham and Nottingham Forest.

The Hibernian manager was delighted with his side's 1-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And he said: "The one thing I haven't done is quash it early on, but I don't feel I have to.

"I enjoy my job here and I feel we are building something here that will be very profitable in the long run."

But Calderwood would not completely discount talking to the English Championship clubs should they make an approach and be given permission by Hibs' board.

"It is always something you would want as a player," told BBC Scotland. "You always want people at your football club that are wanted.

"I am not embarrassed by it, but rest assured that all my work is dedicated to Hibernian.

"In the end, there is nothing to decide because I could very easily get the sack.

"You always hope that someone thinks you are good enough to make an offer."

Forest boss Steve McLaren this week appointed former Leicester boss Rob Kelly as his number two, but Birmingham manager Chris Hughton is still on the look out for an assistant.

Calderwood says he is fully focused on the challenges facing him at Easter Road.

"Our aim to to try to make Hibernian a successful club.

"We are going to have a real season of trying to achieve that."

Hibs' victory came courtesy of a Garry O'Connor strike in stoppage time.

"If there is a goal that goes in over the next month that is slower, I will be very surprised," said Calderwood.

"He had a terrific powerful shot in the first half and some miraculous defending cleared the ball off the line in the first half.

"We have a lot of learning to do and a lot of improving to do.

"Their chances came from set-plays and we lost a goal last week from a set-play."