Alfreton Town beat a Sheffield Wednesday XI 14-0

Nathan Arnold was one of three players to score a hat-trick

Hat-tricks from Nathan Arnold, Nathan Jarman and Paul Clayton helped Alfreton to a stunning 14-0 pre-season friendly win over a Sheffield Wednesday XI.

The youthful Owls side were a goal down inside two minutes when visiting keeper Sean Cuff pushed a Josh Law cross into his own net.

Chris Senior, Jordan Hall and Law also scored for Alfreton.

Meanwhile SWednesday's first XI drew 0-0 with Premier League Stoke City in a friendly at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Alfreton chairman Wayne Bradley said the result at the Impact Arena had created great publicity.

"The coverage has gone worldwide and that's got to be good news," he said.

"I guess we'll see in future fixtures and events whether people take it upon themselves to come and have a look first hand."

A crowd of 568 were at the Impact Arena for the spectacular performance from the Reds, who last season won promotion to the Blue Square Bet Premier.

The club still has a squad of part-time players, though it is aiming to go full-time within the next three years.

Sheffield Wednesday, whose side consisted mainly of youth players, reached the FA Cup final in 1993.

Bradley added: "Our team took to the field with a good positive attitude and showed a very young Sheffield Wednesday side how the game should be played."