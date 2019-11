Football transfers - August 2011

From the section

The transfer window closed on 31 August at 2300 BST. (Window does not apply to clubs below Blue Square Bet Premier level).

31 AUGUST

[West Ham - Swindon] Loan

[Norwich - Oldham] Loan

[Everton - Arsenal] £10m

[Peterborough - Rochdale] Loan

[Everton - Leicester] £3m

[Sheffield Wednesday - MK Dons] Loan

[Manchester City - Liverpool] Undisclosed

[Manchester City - Rochdale] Loan

[Chelsea - Arsenal] Loan

[Arsenal - Sunderland] Loan

[Tottenham - West Ham] Loan

[Leeds - Swansea] Free

Villyan Bijev [California Odyssey - Liverpool] Undisclosed

Villyan Bijev [Liverpool - Fortuna Dusseldorf] Loan

Daniel Bogdanovic [Sheffield United - Blackpool] Undisclosed

[West Ham - Aldershot] Loan

[Leicester - Bury] Loan

[Arsenal - Lorient] Loan

[Huddersfield - Inverness Caledonian Thistle] Loan

[Sheffield Wednesday - Bury] Loan

Joe Cole [Liverpool - Lille] Loan

[Tottenham - Stoke] £12m

[Berwick - Hamilton] Undisclosed

[Birmingham - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Ulises Davila [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

David Davis [Wolves - Inverness Caledonian Thistle] Loan

Jack Deaman [unattached - Birmingham]

[Hamburg - West Ham] Undisclosed

[Hull - Bradford] Loan

[Real Madrid - Everton] Loan

[Everton - Scunthorpe] Loan

[unattached - Bradford]

[Dynamo Kiev - Celtic] Loan

[Burnley - Birmingham] Undisclosed

[Bournemouth - Millwall] Undisclosed

[Sunderland - QPR] Undisclosed

Jonathan Franks [Middlesbrough - Oxford] Loan

[Nottingham Forest - Watford] Undisclosed

[Leeds - St Etienne] Undisclosed

[Ipswich - Plymouth] Loan

[unattached - Fulham]

John Guidetti [Manchester City - Feyenoord] Loan

Rafik Halliche [Fulham - Swansea] Loan

[unattached - Manchester City]

[Northampton - Bury] Undisclosed

[Celtic - Southampton] Loan

[West Brom - Blackpool] Loan

[Tottenham - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

[West Brom - Birmingham] Undisclosed

[Tottenham - Aston Villa] Loan

[Birmingham - Stoke] Undisclosed

[Chelsea - Bolton] Loan

Simon King [Gillingham - Plymouth] Loan

[unattached - Oldham]

[Arsenal - West Ham] Loan

[Rangers - Port Vale] Loan

Ryan Lowe [Bury - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

[unattached - Hayes & Yeading]

[Celtic - Wigan] £1m

[Norwich - Coventry] Undisclosed

Ryan McGivern [Manchester City - Bristol City] Loan

[Norwich - MK Dons] Free

[Liverpool - Chelsea] Undisclosed

[Werder Bremen - Arsenal] Undisclosed

[Bury - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed

[Liverpool - Bolton] Undisclosed

[Leicester - Millwall] Undisclosed

[unattached - Bradford]

[Tottenham - Stoke] Undisclosed

Scott Parker [West Ham - Tottenham] £5m

Christian Poulsen [Liverpool - Evian] Undisclosed

[Leyton Orient - Rotherham] Undisclosed

[Twente - Fulham] £10.6m

[unattached - Fulham]

[Fenerbahce - Arsenal] £6.2m

[Hull - Millwall] Loan

Emile Sinclair [Macclesfield - Peterborough] Undisclosed

[Lens - Swansea] £250,000

[Darlington - Charlton] Undisclosed

[West Ham - Burnley] Undisclosed

[Tigre - Everton] Loan

Enda Stevens [Shamrock Rovers - Aston Villa] Undisclosed*

[Arsenal - Lorient] Undisclosed

[Bristol Rovers - Bath City] Loan

[Tottenham - Hearts] Undisclosed

[Swindon - Southend] Loan

[Coventry - Cardiff] Undisclosed

[Chelsea - Wigan] Loan

Martyn Waghorn [Leicester - Hull] Loan

Jed Wallace [Lewes - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

[Manchester City - QPR] Undisclosed

[Everton - Blackburn] Undisclosed

30 AUGUST

Tom Bender [Colchester - Accrington] Loan

[Nacional - Liverpool] Undisclosed

[Almeria - Wigan] Undisclosed

[unattached - West Ham]

[Charlton - Newcastle] Undisclosed

[Motherwell - Alloa] Loan

David Kasnik [Olimpija Ljubljana - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

Daniel Kearns [Dundalk - Peterborough] Undisclosed

[Fulham - Dundee United] Loan

[Motherwell - Dumbarton] Loan

Kyel Reid [unattached - Bradford]

[Inter Milan- Newcastle] Undisclosed

Armand Traore [Arsenal - QPR] Undisclosed

[unattached - Swansea]

Josh Walker [Watford - Stevenage] Loan

29 AUGUST

Leon Cort [Burnley - Charlton] Loan

Kieran Djilali [unattached - AFC Wimbledon]

Jean Makoun [Aston Villa - Olympiakos] Loan

Brian Montenegro [Club Deportivo Maldonado - West Ham] Loan

[Manchester City - Real Betis] Loan

28 AUGUST

Brett Williams [Reading - Rotherham] Loan

27 AUGUST

Ulises Davila [Chivas - Chelsea] Undisclosed

Jonathan Hogg [Aston Villa - Watford] Undisclosed

[Liverpool - Sporting Lisbon] Undisclosed

Adam Le Fondre [Rotherham - Reading] Undisclosed

Luke Young [Aston Villa - QPR] Undisclosed

26 AUGUST

Sam Baldock [MK Dons - West Ham] Undisclosed

Thomas Barkhuizen [Blackpool - Hereford] Loan

Joey Barton [Newcastle - QPR] Free

Billy Bodin [Swindon - Torquay] Loan

[Hibernian - Brechin] Loan

Will Evans [Swindon - Hereford] Loan

Lee Johnson [Bristol City - Chesterfield] Loan

Billy Kee [Torquay - Burton] Undisclosed

Charlie MacDonald [Brentford - MK Dons] Undisclosed

[Swansea - Bournemouth] £80,000

[Hibernian - Brechin] Loan

Ibrahima Sonko [unattached - Ipswich]

Andreas Weimann [Aston Villa - Watford] Loan

Craig Westcarr [Notts County - Chesterfield] Undisclosed

25 AUGUST

Emmanuel Adebayor [Man City - Tottenham] Loan

Matthew Barnes-Homer [Luton - Rochdale] Loan

Jimmy Bullard [unattached - Ipswich]

Ashley Eastham [Blackpool - Bury] Loan

Jonathan Grounds [Middlesbrough - Chesterfield] Loan

Gavin Mahon [unattached - Notts County]

Daryl Murphy [Celtic - Ipswich] Loan

Adam Thompson [Watford - Brentford] Loan

24 AUGUST

Lauri Dalla Valle [Fulham - Dundee United] Loan

Kaspars Gorkss [QPR - Reading] Undisclosed

[Valencia - Chelsea] £23.5m

Samir Nasri [Arsenal - Man City] £25m

23 AUGUST

Danny Drinkwater [Manchester United - Barnsley] Loan

Cameron Park [Middlesbrough - Barnsley] Loan

Lee Miller [Middlesbrough - Carlisle] Free

Guirane N'Daw [St Etienne - Birmingham City] Loan

Simon Vukcevic [Sporting Lisbon - Blackburn] Undisclosed

22 AUGUST

Sotirios Kyrgiakos [Liverpool - Wolfsburg] Undisclosed

Ryan Harley [Swansea - Brighton] Undisclosed

Lukas Magera [Politehnica Timisoara - Swindon] Undisclosed

19 AUGUST

Pim Balkestein [Brentford - Rochdale] Loan

[Deportivo Saprissa - Arsenal] undisclosed

Leon Clarke [QPR - Swindon] Free

Nathan Clarke [Huddersfield - Oldham] Loan

Bradley Diallo [unattached - Oldham]

Michael Doughty [QPR - Crawley] Loan

Lander Gabilondo [unattached - Swindon]

Anthony Gardner [unattached - Crystal Palace]

Milan Lalkovic [Chelsea - Doncaster] Loan

18 AUGUST

Simon Clist [Oxford - Hereford] Loan

Faris Haroun [unattached - Middlesbrough]

Jimmy Keohane [unattached - Exeter]

Zavon Hines [West Ham - Burnley] Tribunal

17 AUGUST

Ben Gordon [Chelsea - Peterborough] Loan

Ben Marshall [Stoke - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

Carlos Salcido [Fulham - Tigres] Loan

16 AUGUST

[Liverpool - Norwich] Undisclosed

[Arsenal - Galatasaray] £3m

Adam Smith [Tottenham - MK Dons] Loan

[Arsenal - Real Sociedad] loan

15 AUGUST

Michail Antonio [Reading - Colchester] Loan

Cesc Fabregas [Arsenal - Barcelona] Undisclosed

Wes Fletcher [Burnley - Accrington] Loan

Exodus Geohaghon [unattached - Barnet]

Danny Ings [Bournemouth - Burnley] Undisclosed

[Tottenham - LA Galaxy] Undisclosed

Andy Keogh [Wolves - Leeds] Loan

Ishmael Miller [West Brom - Nottingham Forest] £1.2m

Kudus Oyenuga [Tottenham - Bury] Loan

13 AUGUST

Benjani [unattached - Portsmouth]

Steven Smith [Norwich - Preston] Free

12 AUGUST

Keith Andrews [Blackburn - Ipswich] Loan

Julio Arca [unattached - Middlesbrough]

Will Atkinson [Hull - Plymouth] Loan

[unattached - Wigan]

Alan O'Brien [unattached - Yeovil]

Jose Enrique [Newcastle - Liverpool] Undisclosed

11 AUGUST

Michael Bryan [Watford - Bradford] Loan

Ryan Doble [Southampton - Bournemouth] Loan

Danny Fox [Burnley - Southampton] Undisclosed

Chris Lines [Bristol Rovers - Sheffield Wednesday] £50,000

[unattached - QPR]

James Tavernier [Newcastle - Carlisle] Loan

Danny Uchechi [FC Dender - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

10 AUGUST

Matt Derbyshire [Olympiakos - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Jason Euell [unattached - Charlton]

George McCartney [Sunderland - West Ham] Loan

Chris Riggott [unattached - Derby]

Juvhel Tsoumou [Alemannia Aachen - Preston] Free

Michel Vorm [FC Utrecht - Swansea]

9 AUGUST

Michael Ball [unattached - Leicester]

Abdulai Bell-Baggie [unattached - Yeovil]

Kerrea Gilbert [unattached - Yeovil]

Lewis Guy [MK Dons - Oxford United] Loan

Shane Long [Reading - West Brom] Undisclosed

[Derry City - Sunderland] £350,000

[Birmingham - Getafe] Undisclosed

Gabriel Obertan [Manchester United - Newcastle] Undisclosed

Chris O'Grady [Rochdale - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

[Partizan Belgrade - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Martin Pusic [unattached - Hull]

Josh Thompson [Celtic - Peterborough] Loan

Matthew Upson [unattached - Stoke]

8 AUGUST

Dany N'Guessan [Leicester - Millwall] Loan

[Southampton - Arsenal] Undisclosed

James Wesolowski [unattached - Oldham]

6 AUGUST

[unattached - West Ham]

[Ipswich - West Brom] Free

[Chelsea - Anzhi Makhachkala] Undisclosed

5 AUGUST

John Grant [unattached - Macclesfield]

Oliver Lee [West Ham - Dagenham & Redbridge] Loan

Kevin Long [Burnley - Accrington] Loan

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing [Wolves - Sheffield United] Loan

Cristian Montano [West Ham - Notts County] Loan

Liam Moore [Leicester - Bradford] Loan

Costel Pantilimon [Poli Timisoara - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Josh Parker [unattached - Oldham]

Peter Ramage [QPR - Crystal Palace] Loan

David Raven [unattached - Tranmere]

Michael Raynes [Scunthorpe - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Leam Richardson [unattached - Accrington]

Michael Richardson [Newcastle - Leyton Orient] Loan

Nat Taylor [unattached - Accrington]

Aleksandar Tunchev [Leicester - Crystal Palace] Loan

Chris Wood [West Brom - Birmingham] Loan

4 AUGUST

Giles Barnes [unattached - Doncaster]

Rachid Bouhenna [unattached - Doncaster]

DJ Campbell [Blackpool - QPR] Undisclosed

Andrew Davies [Stoke - Crystal Palace] Loan

Warren Feeney [unattached - Plymouth]

Gelson Fernandes [St Etienne - Leicester] Loan

Harry Forrester [unattached - Brentford]

Tom Ince [Liverpool - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Tom James [unattached - Watford]

Miguel Llera [unattached - Blackpool]

Ryan McGivern [Manchester City - Crystal Palace] Loan

Jonathan Obika [Tottenham - Yeovil] Loan

Darren O'Dea [Celtic - Leeds] Loan

Oscar Radford [unattached - Doncaster]

Oriol Romeu [Barcelona - Chelsea] £4.35m

Wayne Routledge [Newcastle - Swansea] Undisclosed

Bas Savage [unattached - Northampton]

Luke Summerfield [unattached - Cheltenham]

Ashley Westwood [unattached - Northampton]

3 AUGUST

Graham Alexander [unattached - Preston]

Dean Brill [unattached - Barnet]

Ryan Bowman [unattached - Darlington]

David Goodwillie [Dundee United - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Leroy Lita [Middlesbrough - Swansea] £1.75m

[Sunderland - St Etienne] Undisclosed

Paul Marshall [unattached - Rochdale]

Jon Stewart [unattached - Burnley]

2 AUGUST

Nicholas Bignall [Reading - Exeter] Loan

Martin Devaney [unattached - Tranmere]

Rory Fallon [unattached - Yeovil]

Ben Gibson [Middlesbrough - Plymouth] Loan

David Jones [unattached - Wigan]

Kevin Kilbane [Hull - Derby] Loan

Brian McClean [unattached - Preston]

Tom Pope [Rotherham - Port Vale] Free

Jonathan Spector [unattached - Birmingham]

Keith Treacy [Preston - Burnley] Undisclosed

Adi Yussuf [unattached - Burton]

1 AUGUST

Angelo Balanta [QPR - MK Dons] Loan

Nick Fenton [unattached - Morecambe]

Ben Hamer [Reading - Charlton] Undisclosed

Luke Howell [unattached - Dagenham & Redbridge]

Andy Hughes [Scunthorpe - Charlton] Free

Kevin Maher [unattached - Dagenham & Redbridge]

Graeme Montgomery [unattached - Aldershot]

Anthony Pulis [unattached - Aldershot]

Anton Robinson [Bournemouth - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Richard Rose [unattached - Dagenham & Redbridge]

Shaun Routledge [unattached - Morecambe]

Sam Williams [unattached - Dagenham & Redbridge]

*Deal to go through in January 2011.