Port Vale 2-4 Huddersfield

Huddersfield came from behind to beat Port Vale and reach the Carling Cup second round.

Gary Roberts gave Vale the lead from close range before Lee Novak levelled from six yards.

Novak lashed home into the top corner to put Town ahead and Jack Hunt made it 3-1 from distance.

Terriers midfielder Gary Roberts fired home from 25 yards before Doug Loft scored a consolation penalty after Gary Naysmith fouled Anthony Griffith.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Huddersfield manager Lee Clark told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Two disappointing goals from our point of view, we're disappointed even with the penalty. The way we've let them into the penalty area so easily, and the first goal was not very good because it's been in the penalty area for what seems like an eternity and we just didn't press it quick enough.

"But I spoke to the players about that and that's the one side we've really got to improve. I wasn't pleased with that on Saturday, so we've just got to improve that, but certainly some of the football that's been played in pre-season and tonight shows that we've got some terrific footballers.

"We've got two very tough away league games now, but I want the lads to continue what they're doing with the ball, because I think it's some sensational stuff, but without it we do have to do a little bit of work."

