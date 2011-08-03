Exeter City select David Noble as captain

Noble spent time on loan at Yeovil Town before joining Exeter City

Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale has named midfielder David Noble as the club's captain for the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old, who joined City in August 2010 from Bristol City, was vice-captain to the departed Matt Taylor last season.

Steve Tully, who was the third-choice skipper last season, has been promoted to vice-captain.

"I am comfortable with both of them but it was a simple process," Tisdale told the club website.

"He sits in the middle of the pitch, is very competitive, and the players respect the way he plays," added Tisdale.

Noble, who joined in 2010 on an initial one-year deal, signed a 12-month extension earlier this summer.