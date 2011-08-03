Peter Thompson poised for Irish Premiership start

Linfield striker Peter Thompson says he hopes to play in Saturday's opening Irish Premiership away to Glenavon.

Thompson missed the Champions League away leg against Bate of Belarus because of a health problem.

"I have to see the doctor and consultant and see how that goes, but I am planning on playing at the moment," said the former Northern Ireland man.

Thompson was a key player in Linfield's five double wins in six season are they are again hot title favourites.

The bookies have them odds-on at 4-9 to win the Irish League championship for a record 51st time.

Thompson, who returned to action in pre-season friendlies against Tobermore United and Derriaghy, says the pressure is something Linfield players have got used to.

"That is life at Linfield. We go into every season with that expectation on our shoulders," he said.

"We have done well over the last few seasons and we hope to do it again next year.

"Every season presents its own challenges.

"New players have come into the squad and that is good because competition keeps everyone on their toes. There is real depth and quality there."

Irish Premiership odds

4/9 Linfield; 5/1 Glentoran; 6/1 Crusaders; 11/1 Cliftonville; 20/1 Portadown; 50/1 Glenavon; 66/1 Coleraine; 100/1 Lisburn Distillery; 150/1 Ballymena United, Dungannon Swifts; 200/1 Carrick Rangers; 250/1 Donegal Celtic

Odds by Paddy Power