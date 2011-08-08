Bath City clinch deal for defender Mark Preece

Preece made 144 appearances for Forest Green Rovers before joining Mansfield

Bath have signed ex-Mansfield defender Mark Preece on a one-year deal.

A knee injury restricted the 24-year-old to just four appearances during his year-long stay with the Stags and he was released this summer.

Bristol-based Preece had been on trial with AFC Telford United and featured in their pre-season campaign.

"I went to trials but I'm sick of the travel," he told Bath's website. "After difficulties last season I'm looking forward to being close to home."

He added: "Bath City has the best atmosphere of any club I've ever been at.

"Usually at most clubs there are a few different groups of players who hang out together.

"It's not like that here at Bath. Everyone is just one group. I think it must come from [manager] Adie Britton, and the fact that this is a local club and most of the players are from nearby."