Leicester 0 - 2 Reading

Goals from Noel Hunt and Hal Robson-Kanu handed Reading victory at promotion favourites Leicester.

Hunt gave the Royals the lead when he brilliantly glanced in a header at the near post from Ian Harte's corner.

Reading made sure of the win in the last minute of normal time when Jimmy Kebe set up Robson-Kanu, who drove the ball into the top corner from 12 yards.

Alex Pearce headed over from Harte's corner and Leicester's David Nugent hit the post with a curling shot.

The former Preston forward also fired wide from the edge of the box.

Meanwhile, Reading goalkeeper Adam Federici was forced to push a fierce 20-yard shot from Andy King over the crossbar.

Sol Bamba, a reported target for Blackburn, also had a chance to equalise for the Foxes but the defender could not direct his header on target.

Teenage striker Jeff Schlupp was rewarded for his Carling Cup hat-trick in midweek with a league debut for Leicester, but he was well marshalled by the Reading defence.

At the other end, Kasper Schmeichel did well to save Kebe's effort with his feet, before the Reading player went close again when his mazy run down the right was followed by a strike that drifted just wide.

Forward Mathieu Manset was brought into the side to replace Shane Long, who left Reading to join West Bromwich Albion this week.

The striker broke clear on goal but fired narrowly wide from the edge of the box when he should have set up the arriving Hunt.

