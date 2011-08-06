Brechin 2-0 Stenhousemuir

From the section

Second-half goals by David McKenna and Paul McManus earned Brechin a win over Stenhousemuir.

The visitors started brightly before Brechin's Craig Molloy forced Chris McCluskey into a diving save early in the second period, with McManus firing wide on the rebound.

McKenna opened the scoring in the 71st minute as he curled a strike past the helpless McCluskey.

Shortly after, McManus picked his spot after collecting a loose ball.

Brechin: Nelson, Buist, Dunlop, McLauchlan, McLean, Janczyk, Molloy, Brady, McManus (Lister 86), McKenna (King 83), Weir (Carcary 65). Subs Not Used: Scott,McClune.

Goals: McKenna 71, McManus 80.

Stenhousemuir: McCluskey, Lyle, Paton, Corrigan, McMillan (Rodgers 82), McKinlay, Iain Thomson, Ferguson (McHale 73), Dickson (Plenderleith 73), Murray, Kean. Subs Not Used: Allison, Quinn.

Booked: Kean,McCluskey,McMillan.

Att: 442

Ref: Craig Charleston