Australia's Matt McKay agrees terms with Rangers

McKay has been in the UK with the Australia squad this week

Australia midfielder Matt McKay has agreed terms with Rangers and is close to completing his transfer from Brisbane Roar.

The Scottish champions are awaiting a work permit for the Roar captain.

McKay, 28, played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday's 2-1 friendly win over Wales in Cardiff.

Earlier this week, the club said: "There are work permit issues, but Rangers hope to overcome them and get McKay on board."

Rangers were hopeful of completing negotiations this week while McKay was in the UK with the Australia squad.

McKay, who picked up his 17th cap on Wednesday, has come recommended by former team-mate Craig Moore, the former Rangers defender.

Former Rangers midfielders Ian Ferguson, who is presently coaching Perth Glory in the A-League, and Charlie Millar, a former team-mate of McKay, have also both spoken highly of the player.

McKay was the Australian media's player of the season after captaining Roar to their first national title and beating Central Coast Mariners in the A-League final.

Although McKay can also play in the middle, Rangers are short of a left-sided midielder to compete with Gregg Wylde.

Sasa Papac does not have pneumonia, contrary to reports elsewhere today Rangers statement

Youngster Wylde has found himself behind the more naturally right-sided summer signing, Juan Manuel Ortiz, so far this season.

Meanwhile, Rangers have denied reports that Sasa Papac has gone down with pneumonia.

Papac was poised to return from his exile from the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad this week against Greece but felt unwell and withdrew with what Rangers say is a chest infection.

"He will return to Murray Park, where he will be assessed by the medical team," said Rangers.

"Papac won't be ready to face Inverness and is suspended for next Thursday's Europa League Play-off first leg with Maribor after two yellow cards in the Champions League qualifier with Malmo.

"However, he could be back to take on Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday 21 August."

Striker Nikica Jelavic is expected to recover from a knee knock he picked up in last week's friendly against Chelsea and forced him to withdraw from the Croatia squad.

New signing Dorin Goian could also feature in Saturday's Scottish Premier League game if he shakes off a hamstring problem in time, but skipper David Weir is likely to remain sidelined with a similar injury.

Rangers have yet to decide whether Steven Whittaker can play with a broken toe that forced the defender to withdraw from the Scotland squad for last night's 2-1 win over Denmark.