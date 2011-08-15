Man City 4-0 Swansea
Man City 4 - 0 Swansea
Sergio Aguero scored twice on his debut for Manchester City as they hammered Premier League new-boys Swansea.
David Silva and Gareth Barry struck the woodwork before Edin Dzeko prodded home after Swans keeper Michel Vorm parried an Adam Johnson shot into his path.
Aguero slotted home unmarked at the far post shortly after his introduction.
The second-half substitute then audaciously flicked the ball for Silva to volley home before scoring with a long-range strike late in the match.
It was a spectacular start for the Argentine, who arrived in Manchester for a club-record fee of £38m in July as Robert Mancini's side began their campaign in emphatic fashion.
Swansea were not without their impressive moments and kept their big-spending opponents at bay amid a first-half onslaught, with their own debutant Vorm in fine form.
But Manchester City's second-half blitz, with Silva and Dzeko also shining, showed their intentions for the new season.
Aguero, the son-in-law of legendary footballer Maradona, had been struggling with blisters and only began the game on the bench.
But Gael Clichy, another of City's summer signings, did start, one of three changes from the side beaten by Manchester United in the Community Shield.
Swansea, who gave debuts to Steven Caulker and Danny Graham in addition to Vorm, showed plenty of the flowing football that has won them many admirers in recent seasons in the first period without really testing Joe Hart.
Vorm, however, was soon called into action from a short corner as Silva played a one-two with Nigel de Jong and unleashed a powerful curling left-foot shot that was brilliantly palmed away.
Silva went even closer soon after, a fine flowing move ending with Johnson picking him out in the penalty area, but his shot from 10 yards came back off the crossbar.
Swansea - the first Welsh side to play in the Premier League - rode their luck during the final five minutes of the first half, with Vorm denying Dzeko and Yaya Toure before Barry also rattled the crossbar.
Having weathered the home team's onslaught, Swansea's Stephen Dobbie forced Hart to save and breaking free down the middle.
But the goal that Mancini's men had long threatened finally came on 57 minutes when Dzeko pounced from close range after Vorm had only parried Johnson's effort.
It started a spell of three goals in 14 minutes, the second coming when Aguero, who replaced De Jong and almost immediately scored with a shot from the edge of the box, tapped in a low cross from Micah Richards.
Aguero's next contribution was even better, drifting past Vorm and acrobatically hooking the ball back for Silva to fire home.
Swansea rarely threatened during the second half and conceded a fourth when Aguero crowned a memorable debut with a sublime strike from 25 yards.