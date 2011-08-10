QPR sign former Ipswich goalkeeper Brian Murphy

Murphy turned down the chance to sign a new contract with Ipswich in May

QPR have completed the signing of former Ipswich goalkeeper Brian Murphy on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old Irishman has been on trial with the newly-promoted club and will now vie for a first-team place with Paddy Kenny and Radek Cerny.

"You need three senior keepers for the Premier League and we've got that now," said QPR manager Neil Warnock.

"He is a very capable understudy to Paddy; him and Radek will offer great competition for the coming season."

DID YOU KNOW... As a teenager, Murphy preferred playing gaelic football, hurling and rugby union

Murphy made nine appearances for the Ipswich last season and has also had spells with Manchester City, Oldham, Peterborough, Swansea and Bohemians.

"I am here to work hard, and anything extra will be a bonus," he stated. "I want to be in that 18-man squad every week, but I know every player here wants the same thing.

"It is going to be a massive season for the club and one that I am looking forward to being a part of."