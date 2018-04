From the section

Gavin Williams cancelled out Jon Macken's brilliant opener as Yeovil and Walsall shared the spoils.

A flowing Saddlers move was rounded off in style by Macken with a swerving drive just inside the post.

Williams levelled when he latched onto Paul Wotton's pass and fired past Jimmy Walker.

Walsall's Alex Nicholls and Yeovil's Antony Edgar both had chances to win the match late on.

