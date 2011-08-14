Notts County invited to open new Juventus stadium

Notts County will sandwich a trip to Turin between League One clashes with Bournemouth and Walsall

Notts County are to play Juventus in September to mark the opening of the Italian side's new 41,000-seater stadium.

The clubs have been linked since 1903 when the Italian side were inspired by the Magpies to change their shirts from pink to black and white.

The friendly match will take place in Turin on 8 September.

A return fixture between the two sides at Meadow Lane is planned before the start of the 2012/13 season.

Juventus are expected to wear pink for the first half of the exhibition match in Turin before changing to their new home strip in the second half, when the Magpies will don a specially commissioned white strip.

It was John Savage, an Englishman playing for Juventus, who in 1903 arranged for replacement shirts to be sent to the Italian club by a County-supporting friend back home, and Juventus have worn the black and white stripes Notts County traditionally play in ever since.

Notts County chairman Ray Trew told the club website that the trip to Italy was not ideal with a League One match scheduled for just two days after the game, and a further match three days after that, but it was an opportunity the club could not pass up.

"Given the historical relationship between our two clubs and the sheer prestige of the occasion, we were prepared to move heaven and earth to make this happen," he said.

"It will be a fantastic night for everyone associated with this great football club - the players, the staff and of course the fans."