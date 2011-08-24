Shrewsbury 3-1 Swansea

A stunning Shrewsbury Town comeback shocked Swansea and dumped the Premier League side out of the Carling Cup.

Shane Cansdell-Sherriff's own goal, heading Andrea Orlandi's ball past Shrews keeper Ben Smith, gave the top-flight visitors an early lead.

Marvin Morgan fired Lionel Ainsworth's cut-back home to level before Mark Wright edged the League Two hosts deservedly ahead from close-range.

Nicky Wroe's late strike rounded off a memorable win for the Shrews.

Graham Turner's team now celebrate their first appearance in the League Cup's third round for 18 years.

Swansea may have been 65 pyramid places above their lower-league hosts but the Shrews' work-ethic and battling attitude proved the inspiration behind a stirring triumph.

And visiting goalkeeper Jose Moreira, one of the nine changes from Swansea's Premier League draw with Wigan on Saturday, was given an early warning of what was to come.

Moreira, making his Swansea debut, had to be at his alert best as the Portuguese stopper made a super double save from Terry Gornell and then Morgan.

A shock, however, looked unlikely when Swansea broke the deadlock in the opening 10 minutes when Orlandi's long ball was headed past his own goalkeeper Ben Smith by Cansdell-Sherriff.

Brendan Rodgers is angry his Swansea side are victims of a cup upset

The Australian defender was under pressure from Swans striker Danny Graham but the header towards his own goal from just inside his own penalty area was a calamitous way to concede.

Shrewsbury, though, responded positively and were level within nine minutes as Morgan nudged Ainsworth's cut-back past Moreira from inside the six-yard box.

The 28-year-old striker was the two-goal hero when the Shrews beat Championship side Derby 3-2 in the previous round and his clinical finish proved the catalyst again for Turner's men.

Morgan then almost gave the hosts the half-time lead but his header from Joe Jacobson's looping left-wing cross cannoned back off Moreira's crossbar.

Graham and Leroy Lita were punished for missing chances for Swansea when Wright edged Shrewsbury in front halfway through the second period.

Terry Gornell's bulldozing run broke through the Swans backline and he teed up Wright who, in space just inside the penalty area, smashed a low strike past Moreira and into the bottom corner.

Wroe completed a jubilant night for the 1961 League Cup semi-finalists when he fired Lionel Ainsworth's short free-kick into the net from 25 yards.

