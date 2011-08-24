Everton 3-1 Sheffield Utd

Everton fought back from a goal down to easily see off Sheffield United in the second round of the Carling Cup.

The Blades took the lead against the run of play when Richard Cresswell swept home Stephen Quinn's cross.

But the Toffees replied three minutes later when Jack Rodwell's shot deflected home off Cresswell's thigh.

Victor Anichebe put Everton ahead when he turned in Ross Barkley's shot and Mikel Arteta sealed their win when he curled home from the edge of the area.

Arteta wasted a good chance to open the scoring before the League One side went ahead.

Former Blade Phil Jagielka failed to make a clearance and Quinn put in a cross for Cresswell to turn past stand-in goalkeeper Jan Mucha.

Cresswell was unfortunate three minutes later to get the final touch to Rodwell's powerful strike as Everton levelled.

Anichebe then put the Premier League side ahead with his first goal since March 2010.

And Arteta rounded off the win with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area.

