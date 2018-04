Nabil El Zhar played only 32 times for Liverpool in his five years at the club

Morocco striker Nabil El Zhar has reached a deal with Levante to move to Spain after being released from his contract by Liverpool.

The English Premier League side let him go earlier this week and he has agreed a two-year deal with the Spanish side.

The Moroccan star played only 32 times for Liverpool in his five years at the club.

Last season he went out on loan to PAOK Salonika in Greece.