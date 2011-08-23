Memorial fund helps Bath City sign Josh Egan

Egan becomes the first beneficiary of the Dave Palmer Memorial Fund

Bath City have re-signed winger Josh Egan with the help of a fund established in memory of former Romans and Bristol Rovers player Dave Palmer.

Palmer died of heart complications in March, aged 49, and the memorial was set up to fund a young player every year at Twerton Park.

The fund will pay Egan's wages this season, in a deal thought to be the first of its kind in English football.

The 18-year-old returns to Bath a year after leaving for Blackpool.

Egan started his footballing career at Cheltenham Town's academy but was let go at the end of last season.

He joined Bath straight after his release but decided to sign up to the Tangerines' new under-21 development team after a successful trial.

But the deal fell through after plans to develop the squad were shelved so Egan opted to leave Blackpool last week and re-sign for Adie Britton's side.

DAVE PALMER Played for Bristol Rovers first-team in 1979

Joined Bath in 1980 and made 445 appearances

Retired in 1993 and became assistant manager to Tony Ricketts

Left the role in 1996

"I'm very honoured to be the first beneficiary of the new fund, and it is especially appropriate because I am a close friend of Dave's daughter Ella," Egan told the club website.

"I was really surprised to hear that this fund was being set up and that I was going to be the first player selected. I couldn't be more pleased, though. It's a great way to return to Bath City."

Britton added: "Dave Palmer will long live in the memory of the supporters of Bath City, and there could be no more fitting tribute than seeing a young local player given an opportunity to emulate what he achieved during his life.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Josh to progress in his professional football career. And the commitment of the new fund to help us sign a player every year is invaluable to the football club."