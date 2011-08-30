Liverpool must raise standards, says Kelly Jones

Jones won the 2007 and 2010 Northern Division titles with Liverpool

Liverpool Ladies must raise their standards on and off the pitch if they are to improve next season, according to midfielder Kelly Jones.

The Reds ended the inaugural Women's Super League season on Sunday bottom of the division.

"We've got to raise our standard as everyone else has raised theirs," Jones told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"We have to be disappointed where we finished. We've got to be organised and more prepared."

The 23-year-old added: "There were a couple of games where we'd count ourselves unlucky not to have got the points, but if you concede late goals, do you deserve to get the points in the first place?"

Liverpool ended their WSL campaign with a 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday, which gifted the league crown to the Gunners.

Jones and her team face the champions again this Sunday in the Continental Cup, and the midfielder is hoping for an upset.

"Arsenal are going to go into the cup as favourites but it's a cup game and anything can happen," Jones continued.

"On the day we're just going to try our best and try to get at them.

"If you get at them and play your game you've got a chance."