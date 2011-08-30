Goalkeeper Mark Ovendale, 37, loses battle with cancer

Ovendale was ever-present for Bournemouth in the 1998/99 season

Much-travelled goalkeeper Mark Ovendale has died at the age of 37 following a battle with cancer.

His career included 181 Football League appearances for Northampton Town, Bournemouth, Luton Town and York City.

Born in Leicester, he began his career at non-League side Wisbech and also played for Barry Town, Tiverton Town, Carmarthen Town and Newport County.

Ovendale later had a coaching role at Wimborne Town, where he made a handful of appearances.

"We are all deeply shocked. Our thoughts go out to his family," Wimborne chairman Ken Stewart told his club's website.

"Mark came to us as goalkeeping coach, he was very professional and well liked, and his work helped put us on the road to our eventual promotion."