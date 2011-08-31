Port Vale take Rangers' Andy Little on loan

Little has been capped six times for Northern Ireland

Versatile Rangers player Andy Little has joined League Two club Port Vale on loan until January.

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international has been on the fringes of the Rangers first team over the last two seasons.

However, injuries have prevented him from making a sustained case for regular involvement.

Little has played at right-back and striker for Rangers and can also operate in midfield.

His first goal for Rangers was a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Hearts in 2010 and he also scored a spectacular volley in a Scottish League Cup win over Kilmarnock last season.