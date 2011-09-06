Leicester striker David Nugent out for a month

Nugent scored twice in four league starts before the injury against Saints

Leicester City striker David Nugent is unlikely to play again until October because of a hamstring injury.

Nugent was hurt in the 3-2 win over Southampton and had to be replaced by Jeff Schlupp after seven minutes.

Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson confirmed: "It looks like he will be out for four or five weeks."

City were already keen to strengthen up front before Nugent's injury and signed Everton forward Jermaine Beckford on transfer deadline day.