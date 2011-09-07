Ballymena Utd 0-1 Linfield

From the section

Billy Joe Burns celebrates after scoring at the Showgrounds

A Billy Joe Burns strike gave Linfield victory in the Paddy Power Co Antrim Shield quarter-final.

The Blues went closest in the first half with Philip Lowry heading against the bar from a Burns cross.

Stuart Addis kept out two Ballymena shots and Lowry wasted a good opening before United's Michael Smith fired over just before the break.

Burns netted from the rebound on 55 minutes after keeper Dwayne Nelson parried Rory Patterson's free-kick.