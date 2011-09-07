Ballymena Utd 0-1 Linfield
-
- From the section Football
A Billy Joe Burns strike gave Linfield victory in the Paddy Power Co Antrim Shield quarter-final.
The Blues went closest in the first half with Philip Lowry heading against the bar from a Burns cross.
Stuart Addis kept out two Ballymena shots and Lowry wasted a good opening before United's Michael Smith fired over just before the break.
Burns netted from the rebound on 55 minutes after keeper Dwayne Nelson parried Rory Patterson's free-kick.