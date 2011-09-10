Luton Town 2-0 Darlington

Stuart Fleetwood notched on his Luton debut as they comfortably saw off the challenge of 10-man Darlington.

Danny Crow put the hosts in front with his third of the season when he converted a Fleetwood centre.

The Quakers' task was made harder when Graeme Lee was given his second yellow card for a foul on Amari Morgan-Smith.

Crow twice went close with headed opportunities before visiting keeper Sam Russell's error left Fleetwood to head home Robbie Willmott's corner.

LINE-UPS

Luton: Tyler, Keane, Antwi, Beckwith, Howells, Lawless, Hand, Willmott, Morgan-Smith (Dance 61), Fleetwood, Crow (Kissock 85).

Subs Not Used: Kevin Pilkington, O'Connor, Watkins.

Booked: Hand.

Goals: Crow 31, Fleetwood 71.

Darlington: Russell, Purkiss, Lee, Miller, Greg Taylor, Arnison, Atkinson, Sanchez-Munoz, Rundle (Bridge-Wilkinson 64), Hatch (Campbell 76), Walshaw (Bowman 28).

Subs Not Used: Chandler, Kris Taylor.

Sent Off: Lee (42).

Booked: Lee, Hatch, Sanchez-Munoz.

Att: 5,952

Ref: Warren Atkin (West Sussex).