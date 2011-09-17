Leeds 2-1 Bristol City

Ross McCormack's 86th-minute winner snatched victory for 10-man Leeds against Bristol City at Elland Road.

Adam Clayton had given the Yorkshire side an early lead but Neil Kilkenny curled in an equaliser against his former club eight minutes later.

Leeds defender Patrick Kisnorbo was sent off for fouling Nicky Maynard in the 64th minute, but Maynard could not convert the resulting penalty.

And the home team won it when McCormack swept in Luciano Becchio's flick-on.

Leeds had made a dream start with Robert Snodgrass breaking free down the right in the third minute. His cut-back from the byeline picked out Clayton, whose shot from 12 yards found the top corner.

City's quick response came when midfielder Cole Skuse played the ball inside after making headway down the right. Kilkenny kept his composure 25 yards from goal and curled a fine shot into Andy Lonergan's top right-hand corner.

McCormack went close for Leeds when his angled drive was tipped away at full stretch by David James in the 26th minute.

But City gave as good as they got as half-time approached. Forward Albert Adomah forced Lonergan to hold his stinging shot and winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce fired inches over after cutting inside from the right.

McCormack and Snodgrass both lifted shots over the crossbar early in the second half, but City soon wrestled the lion's share of possession. The visitors were rewarded in the 64th minute when they were awarded a penalty and Leeds were reduced to 10 men.

Maynard wriggled clear in the penalty area and was blatantly hauled down by Kisnorbo, who was shown a straight red by referee Fred Graham. Maynard picked himself up to take the spot kick, but Lonergan guessed correctly and saved low to his left.

City midfielder Marvin Elliott sent a 25-yard shot fizzing wide and then headed straight at Lonergan as the visitors threatened to make their one-man advantage count.

Elliott was off-target with another header as Leeds battled gamely to weather the storm and substitute Becchio helped snatch the points. The Argentine headed the ball on in the area then McCormack pounced.

