Tony Evans withdraws Stockport County takeover bid

The 2015 consortium is still currently running Stockport County

Stockport County director Tony Evans has withdrawn his proposal to takeover the Blue Square Bet Premier club.

The businessman led a consortium that wanted to buy a majority stake at Edgeley Park but the deal, which stalled at the weekend, is now dead.

"There's no compromising on the current deal," the Merseyside-based Evans told BBC Radio Manchester.

"If we want to decide and come back and try and purchase the club outright then we'll make a statement accordingly."

Chairman Lord Snape had raised questions over the proposals in relation to a sum of £200,000, that Evans felt existing shareholders should contribute, and over the make-up of the consortium.

"This figure is disputed by shareholders who collectively feel that these are not debts but are part of the day-to-day costs of the football club," Snape said previously.

"It's a matter of opinion, we find things that weren't disclosed initally," Evans continued. "We felt it was for the existing shareholders to cover the majority of that."

Evans was instrumental in bringing former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann to the club as manager.

Having assembled an almost completely new squad this season, Hamann's Stockport currently lie 16th in the Blue Square Bet Premier.