Charlton 3-1 Chesterfield

Charlton moved three points clear at the top of League One after dispatching a spirited Chesterfield side.

Paul Hayes struck from close range after Greg Fleming punched out Bradley Wright-Phillips' shot, before Johnnie Jackson converted Dale Stephens' cross.

Danny Whitaker then scored from the spot for the visitors after Leon Clarke, who earlier blazed over, was fouled by Michael Morrison.

Wright-Phillips secured the win late on, heading in Scott Wagstaff's cross.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan had earlier been sent to the stands after remonstrating over a penalty appeal, while the Addicks were also left unhappy after a foul on Matthew Taylor resulted in a yellow card for the defender, who was deemed to have dived.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Charlton manager Chris Powell told BBC London 94.9:

We need to be more ruthless - Powell

"It was a hard-fought win because we were completely in control.

"In the first period we fashioned many, many chances. But I want us to be more ruthless and clinical.

"We need to just kill teams off. It was a fantastic team goal at the end."

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I thought we did well. I was on edge at times in the first half, through us, not from them opening us up. Obviously the two goals are very poor on our behalf.

"Credit to the players. I think we matched them and unfortunately we didn't get that break.

"In the second half we played very well, it's just having that cutting edge and that belief to really go for it and try and get back into the game.

"Everyone knows what their jobs are and we know what they're going do with that free kick. We didn't deal with it properly and we got punished."

