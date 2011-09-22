Newcastle United possess squad depth - Danny Simpson

Coloccini picked the perfect moment to score his first goal of the season

Newcastle United defender Danny Simpson says Tuesday's 4-3 Carling Cup victory at Nottingham Forest highlighted the strength within Alan Pardew's squad.

Pardew made nine changes after Saturday's draw at Aston Villa, with Hatem Ben Arfa notably making a return after a 12-month lay-off.

"People say we haven't got a massive squad, but look at the lads that came in," Simpson told BBC Newcastle.

"We had young lads in, lads who had been injured in, so it's looking good."

The trip to the City Ground was test of character for Simpson and his team-mates, who saw a dogged Forest side peg them back three times before captain Fabricio Coloccini stooped to head a last-gasp winner in extra-time.

"Look at the team spirit, we always mention the team spirit of the lads but tonight we proved it," Simpson said.

"[It was] All the new lads that came in, it's not just the starting 11 in the Premier League, it's the whole squad, we're all together."

Cup game was a terrific game - Simpson

The former Manchester United full-back was one of two players to survive from the weekend's trip to Villa Park along with Coloccini, and has been an ever-present for the Magpies this season.

"You want to play games, especially if you're going to travel with the team, I'm still young and I don't need to be rested," he added.

"I don't want anyone else to play in my position, I just want to keep playing, it's a cup game, it's a special game and it's nice for Alan to keep me in the team."

Simpson, 24, joined Newcastle on an initial loan deal from Manchester United and has since made 79 appearances, scoring twice - the second of which came in Tuesday's success.