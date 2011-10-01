Sheffield Utd 0-2 Charlton

Charlton substitute Yann Kermorgant was the hero as they beat Sheffield United to go five points clear at the top of League One.

After an uneventful 65 minutes, the Frenchman stepped off the bench and headed home with his first touch from Johnnie Jackson's corner.

And two minutes later he set up Bradley Wright-Phillips, who finished at the second attempt from close range.

Blades' Ched Evans hit the post from outside the box deep into injury time.

The 29-year-old forward only joined the Addicks in September and has now scored twice in three substitute appearances.

Charlton's win, in what was a Premier League fixture four years ago, sees them remain unbeaten with 27 points from a possible 33, while Sheffield United drop down to sixth.

An uninspiring first half saw Neill Collins and Chris Porter squander chances for United, with Michael Morrison failing to convert an opportunity for the visitors.

And it had a goalless draw written all over it before Kermorgant's introduction for Paul Hayes. Within seconds he was celebrating with a flicked header after Wright-Phillips had done well to win a corner.

And he returned the favour for his strike partner, who took advantage of some terrible defending from Collins to score after Simonsen kept out his initial effort.

Kermorgant then had a free-kick saved by Steve Simonsen as the Addicks saw out the game.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Sheffield United boss Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

We're not taking chances - Wilson

"I thought it was a very close game, but you know it is always difficult if you concede the first goal against a quality side.

"The two mistakes from our point of view were decisive. Throughout the game we've created better chances, like we did on Saturday, but we don't seem to be taking our chances.

"We had a few opportunities in the first half, where you knew we could have done better, but the game was very close."

Charlton boss Chris Powell told BBC London 94.9:

We have made a statement - Powell

"We've had a real testing week, and we have come out with seven points from three games.

"I'm very proud of them because we came here and weathered the storm and then showed the quality we have to score goals.

"Our supporters see a team that wears the shirt with pride and we have made a bit of a statement today."

Live text commentary