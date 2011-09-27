Hereford United extend Wolves striker Sam Winnall's loan deal

Hereford United have extended the loan deal of Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Sam Winnall by a further month.

Winnall, 20, enjoyed a loan spell at Burton Albion last season, scoring seven goals in 19 games.

He has so far notched twice in six appearances for the struggling Bulls, who currently lie in the League Two relegation zone.

Winnall made his debut for Wolves against Southend United in the Carling Cup last season.