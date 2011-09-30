Shrewsbury striker Tom Bradshaw extends contract to 2013
-
- From the section Football
Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bradshaw has signed a new contract which will keep him at the Greenhous Meadow until the 2013 season.
The Shrewsbury-born forward progressed through the academy system at Town.
Boss Graham Turner told BBC Radio Shropshire: "Tom's a player with lots of ability and he has a bright future ahead of him."
The 19-year-old scored on his Wales Under-21 debut against Montenegro in September.
He has also kept his place in Wales' Under-21 squad for their 2013 Uefa Championship double-header in Wrexham against Montenegro and the Czech Republic in October.