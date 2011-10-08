Aldershot 1-2 Macclesfield

Macclesfield hit back after a lacklustre first-half display to take all three points at Aldershot.

Visiting goalkeeper Jose Veiga kept out Luke Guttridge and Michael Rankine before Danny Hylton rifled home from 25 yards for the Shots.

But Ross Draper inspired the visitors' recovery, setting up George Donnelly for the equaliser before volleying home the winner himself.

The defeat was the fourth in a row for Dean Holdsworth's side.

Aldershot boss Dean Holdsworth told BBC Surrey:

"I'm still in shock at the result. We had 19 shots to their three. We're getting punished for lapses of concentration.

"We need to learn fast. I need to look at why we are conceding goals and if I'm making the right decisions.

"I won't stop us being a good footballing side.

"But what I will do is try and educate the players that at some point, we need to play more percentage football."

Macclesfield Town manager Gary Simpson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"At half-time I don't think that anybody in the ground thought that was going to be the result.

"Second-half we changed the system and tried to get it in behind them.

"We had a lot of games like this last year so we'll take every point we can get.

"He (Jose Veiga) was tremendous. Some of the saves he pulled off were superb, he's a great shot stopper and was top notch."

