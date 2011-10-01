Queen of the South 0-0 Dundee

Queen of the South and Dundee failed to find the net as each side was forced to settle for a point at Palmerston.

Goalkeeper Lee Robinson saved well to deny Dundee's Ross Chisholm and Nicholas Riley in the first half.

Nicky Clark fired over before the break for Queens and the hosts' Daniel Carmichael's second-half shot was comfortably saved by Rab Douglas.

Chisholm's replacement Ryan Conroy could have snatched victory for the visitors but fired wide from six yards.

Queen of South: Robinson, Alan Reid, Campbell, McGuffie, Higgins, McKenna, Simmons, Johnston (McShane 80), Carmichael, Brighton (Holt 67), Clark (Smylie 90). Subs Not Used: McKenzie, Black.

Booked: McKenna, Higgins.

Dundee: Douglas, Irvine, McKeown, McGregor, Lockwood, Benedictis, O'Donnell, Chisholm (Conroy 63), Riley, Milne (Mcintosh 86), McCluskey (Bayne 63). Subs Not Used: Gibson, Weston.

Booked: O'Donnell, Lockwood.

Att: 1,649

Ref: Mike Tumilty