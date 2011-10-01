Lisburn Distillery 1-2 Crusaders

Crusaders moved up to sixth in the Carling Premiership after this comeback victory at New Grosvenor.

Distillery took a 22nd minute lead when Colin Coates turned the ball into his own net from Mark Patton's cross.

The woodwork denied Crues striker Timmy Adamson and Patton in a pulsating first half of many chances.

David Rainey slotted past Billy Brennan to level before Stuart Dallas gave the visitors a deserved win by stabbing home at the backpost on 68 minutes.