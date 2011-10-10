Oldham 2-1 MK Dons

Shefki Kuqi continued his great scoring form as Oldham Athletic beat MK Dons to deny the visitors the chance to go into the automatic promotion places.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring from a tight angle after goalkeeper David Martin slipped when trying to deal with Zander Diamond's long ball.

Tom Adeyemi made it 2-0, slotting home Robbie Simpson's pass from 10 yards.

The Dons pulled one back when Clinton Morrison slid home Anthony McNamee's ball from close range.

Oldham moved up one place to 12th with the result, while the Dons remain fourth.

With the Latics 2-0 up, they could have sealed it when David Mellor stormed down the left-hand side and pulled the ball back for Filipe Morais, whose shot was deflected wide by Gary MacKenzie.

Morrison gave the Latics a scare with his 85th-minute strike before he almost stole a point when Alex Cisak had to race out of his goal to deny him.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Robinson 'sick and gutted' after loss

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"Forgetting the mistake (Martin's slip) we didn't turn up today, that's not good enough.

"You can't blame conditions because they're set aside for both teams to go and play in.

"We were poor, staff and players, we've got to have a look at ourselves."

