Manager Keith Millen leaves Bristol City

Millen took charge of 54 league games at Bristol City

Bristol City have parted company with manager Keith Millen.

The Robins have struggled to find form this season and are currently bottom of the Championship table with just six points from 10 games.

Millen, 45, previously played and coached at City before becoming boss in August 2010, and his departure follows Saturday's 5-0 defeat by Blackpool.

"Keith reluctantly accepted the situation we were in," chairman Colin Sexstone told BBC Radio Bristol.

Sexstone wants 'ambition and drive' at City

"He could see a parting of ways was the best way forward.

"He's worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to get us to where we want to be. He's a cracking man, a first-class coach and a loyal servant to Bristol City."

Former defender Millen ended his playing career at Ashton Gate and became youth team manager in 2004.

He was then promoted to assistant boss and worked under both Brian Tinnion and Gary Johnson.

When Johnson quit in March 2010, Millen took caretaker charge of the final nine games of the season but reverted back to assistant when Steve Coppell was given the full-time manager's role.

But Coppell's reign lasted just two competitive matches and Millen took over on a three-year contract.

I think the manner of the 5-0 defeat at Blackpool came as a shock to the club. I think the board were planning to give Keith Millen a few more games to turn things around and I don't think they've got a succession plan in place. The current squad obviously aren't good enough because they're bottom of the table. A new manager may come in and get more from the squad but my gut feeling is there needs to be a broom that sweeps pretty thoroughly through Ashton Gate. BBC Radio Bristol's Geoff Twentyman

He had a shaky start to his tenure, with just one victory from nine games leaving them bottom of the table, but their form steadily improved and he led them to a 15th-place finish last season.

But this term City have already lost six games and have yet to record a home win.

Former Cardiff City and Wolves manager Dave Jones, ex-Nottingham Forest boss Billy Davies and Sean O'Driscoll - who was recently sacked as manager at Doncaster - have all been linked with the vacant position.

Chairman Sexstone would not be drawn to naming any potential candidates to replace Millen but says they will not rush into making an appointment.

"As soon as you make a decision the searching happens for you - your phone doesn't stop," he said.

"But we are doing a thorough search and the key message to get across is that we are determined to get the right person.

"We want a quick appointment of course but far more important is that we get the right person and we'll do that as diligently as we can - the fans would expect nothing less."

Sexstone confirmed that Millen's assistant Steve Wigley, who is also assistant manager for England Under-21s, will take over as caretaker boss until a permanent candidate is found.

Bristol City have two weeks to wait until their next Championship game against Peterborough because of the international break.